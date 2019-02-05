Zoo lets you name a snake after an ex, just in time for Valentine's Day

You might already describe an ex as a snake. So why not name a reptile after them?

An Australian zoo has launched a competition where you can do just that, allowing for a brown snake named after your former lover as its top prize.

The competition run by Wild Life Sydney requires entrants to explain why their ex deserves it, and also donate to its conservation fund, which aims to help Australian native wildlife by funding research and educational programs.

The zoo’s general manager, Mark Connolly, said in a statement that the competition could give “someone unlucky in love … something else to celebrate on Valentine’s Day this year.”

If you win, not only do you have a snake named after your ex, you get a zoo annual pass to visit the snake. The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day.

Of course, this idea of naming exes after reptiles and insects has been around before.

The San Francisco Zoo launched a program back in 2015 for people to name a whole suite of creepy crawlies (including a scorpion and a cockroach) after jilted lovers, while the Bronx Zoo did the same with its Name-A-Roach program.

