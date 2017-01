These Democrats aren't attending Trump's inauguration A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, particularly after revelations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

Weekend-long ice storm blamed for death It's a dangerous set-up that the Central Plains of the US knows all too well, as they find themselves in the middle of cold, Arctic air blowing down from Canada and much warmer, humid air streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Mosque outside Seattle torched A mosque was badly burned outside Seattle early Saturday, and police believe the fire was intentionally set.

Nearly 100 migrants missing in sea Nearly 100 people are missing after a boat carrying migrants wrecked in the waters between Libya and Italy, the International Organization for Migration said Saturday.

Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing Ringling Brothers Circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a press release from Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for the last 50 years.

'Dreamgirls' star Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration performance Broadway star Jennifer Holliday is telling President-elect Donald Trump she's not going -- to his inauguration.

Palestinian embassy opens in Vatican City Pope Francis and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Saturday to open a Palestinian embassy in Vatican City.

Rights group: Trump, far-right leaders put human rights 'at risk' President-elect Donald Trump's victory, as well as the emergence of far-right populist parties in Europe, "have put the postwar human rights system at risk," according to Human Rights Watch.

Trump rips civil rights icon President-elect Donald Trump harshly responded to civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, calling him "all talk" and "no action" after Lewis said Trump was not a "legitimate" president.