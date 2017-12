The ups and downs of the Bannon insurgency Steve Bannon has declared a "season of war" on the Republican establishment. But the victory of Doug Jones was a major setback.

Democrat: GOP rep. calling for FBI 'purge' needs a history lesson A Democratic congresswoman says she wants to give one of her Republican colleagues "a history lesson" after he faced criticism for demanding a "purge" at the FBI and Justice Department, warning that it brings back memories of McCarthyism during the Cold War.

Ex-White House lawyer slams remark: This isn't Nazi Germany Richard Painter, former White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, slams Florida GOP Rep. Francis Rooney for his comments calling for a purge of the FBI.

Women detail sexual assaults on commercial flights Katie Campos settled into her seat for a short flight from Newark to Buffalo last week. Within minutes, she said, an intoxicated male passenger sitting next to her began groping and harassing both Campos and a second female passenger seated in the same row, grabbing Campos repeatedly despite her demands for him to stop it.

Disney guests stranded on rides after outage A power outage hit parts of Disneyland on Wednesday, leaving some tourists stuck on rides, according to park spokesperson Suzi Brown.

Arctic air brings record low temperatures Blasts of Arctic air have brought weather-related deaths, record low temperatures and historic amounts of snowfall to parts of US.

Lottery 'instant winners' get some bad news For some unlucky South Carolina residents, what seemed to be a winning Christmas lottery ticket turned out to be a lump of coal.