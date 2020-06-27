Young novice protest leaders help drive US wave of dissent

He saved his own life with a repurposed drug. Now, he's reviewing every drug used against coronavirus. Here's what he's found so far. Track the spread | Your questions answered | Mask mandates

5 states report highest number of coronavirus cases in one day At least five states reported their highest single day record of Covid-19 cases Friday, adding to the growing concern of case increases that has sent many states back-peddling on their reopening plans.

Doctor on Covid-19 task force briefings: 'Stop screwing around' Dr. Peter Hotez tells CNN's Victor Blackwell that the White House coronavirus task force needs to improve their briefings or risk losing the confidence of the general public.

Analysis: What Cuomo wants Trump to admit about coronavirus New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wanted to make a very simple point when we talked Friday afternoon: The Democrat's theory of how to slow the coronavirus pandemic had succeeded while President Donald Trump's theory had failed.

Liz Cheney posts photo of former VP in face mask and says 'real men wear masks' Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney posted a photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney sporting a face mask on Friday and took a shot at the manhood of people who refuse to wear face coverings in a seeming jab at President Donald Trump.

Laura Coates: This is proof that this country is in crisis CNN's Laura Coates slams the Trump administration and its coronavirus task force as the US sees the highest single day of new Covid-19 cases yet, with 40,173 new cases reported.

Measures to protect Trump from coronavirus scale up even as he seeks to move on President Donald Trump appears ready to move on from a still-raging coronavirus pandemic -- skipping the first White House task force briefing in months and moving the event out of the White House itself. But the measures meant to protect him from catching the virus have scaled up dramatically.

Cotton says Wyoming is a 'well-rounded working-class state' and DC wouldn't be Sen. Tom Cotton argued on Thursday that Wyoming, which he called a "well-rounded working-class state," is more deserving of statehood than the District of Columbia, even though the nation's capital has more citizens.