Special counsel asks that Trump's ex-campaign chairman -- who's out on $10 million bail -- be sent to jail to await trial The Special Counsel's Office has accused Paul Manafort of attempting to shape potential witnesses' testimony and has asked to send him to jail as he awaits his trial, according to a filing in DC District Court on Monday night.

Trump: I have absolute right to pardon myself President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he has the right to pardon himself, but suggested that he won't use that power.

Reporter to Sarah Sanders: How can we believe you? White House press secretary Sarah Sanders won't answer questions from reporters about President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani: Trump shooting Comey just a 'hypothetical' Rudy Giuliani called his example of President Donald Trump being able to shoot James Comey and not be prosecuted an exaggerated hypothetical example of presidential immunity and insisted Trump would not pardon himself in the Russia probe in any case.

Bharara: A Trump pardon almost 'self-executing impeachment' President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on ABC's This Week that President Trump "probably" has the power to pardon himself, but has no intention of doing so.

Giuliani on shifting Trump Tower story: 'It was a mistake. I swear to God.' Rudy Giuliani denied Monday that the disclosure by Donald Trump's attorneys that the President dictated a crucial statement on the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting -- a reversal from past denials -- constituted a lie, instead claiming it was a routine mistake.

Giuliani's friend says he's different now Former DHS secretary Jeh Johnson, who worked and remains friends with Rudy Giuliani, says Giuliani is different on TV today defending Trump than he was when he previously worked with him.

Pentagon opens investigation into allegations against Ronny Jackson The Pentagon's Office of Inspector General has opened an investigation into allegations related to Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's one-time personal White House physician whose nomination as veterans affairs secretary was withdrawn amid allegations of misconduct and poor administration of the White House medical office.