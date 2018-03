Karen McDougal wants to be released from an agreement mandating her silence, NYTimes reports A former Playboy model who allegedly had a nine-month affair with President Donald Trump is suing the company that kept her original account from publication, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Judge lets 'Apprentice' contestant's defamation case continue A New York judge on Tuesday denied an attempt by lawyers for President Donald Trump to dismiss a defamation case against a former "Apprentice" contestant who claims Trump groped her a decade ago.

Is Stormy Daniels more media savvy than Trump? Is adult film star Stormy Daniels beating the president at his own media game? Jeff Greenfield and Alicia Menendez discuss how Daniels has kept her case in the news spotlight ahead of her "60 Minutes" interview on March 25.

How Melania is handling Stormy Daniels news CNN's Randi Kaye takes a look at how first lady Melania Trump keeps a low profile after porn star Stomy Daniels' claims of an alleged sexual encounter with President Trump.

Evangelicals' mulligan defense of Trump is 'complete hypocrisy,' says former WH official who served under Reagan and the Bushes He served under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush, but under Donald Trump's presidency, Peter Wehner says things are different.

Polygraph: Stormy Daniels was being truthful Stormy Daniels was "truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006," according to a polygraph test report from 2011.

McCain: US presidents don't congratulate dictators after sham elections President Donald Trump said Tuesday he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin for winning reelection earlier this month, provoking a strong rebuke from GOP Sen. John McCain.

Trump: I congratulated Putin While meeting with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and that they will be meeting soon.