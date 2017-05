Even some GOPers who vowed to dismantle Obamacare now want to keep preexisting conditions covered As Republicans scramble to tamp down fears that their health care bill would gut protections for sick people, they're running into a chorus of opposition -- from fellow Republicans.

GOP on verge of losing health care vote House Speaker Paul Ryan signaled that the leadership still doesn't have the votes to pass the current bill to repeal and replace Obamacare -- but the GOP and the White House are not giving up and things remain fluid. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.

Clinton slams 'groups of men' in DC deciding women's health protections Hillary Clinton, speaking at the 100th anniversary gala honoring Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, slammed "groups of men" in Washington, DC who are deciding the future of women's health protections -- a not-so-subtle reference to the Trump administration.

Trump to meet with key GOPers opposed to health care bill President Donald Trump will meet with two House Republicans opposed to the current health care bill Wednesday as the White House tries to salvage its effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

GOP grumbles: Trump adding 'confusion' to health care debate Republicans leaders are once again scrambling to take a vote this week to repeal Obamacare, with a whip count that remains precariously close.

Trump responds to Clinton with late-night tweets President Donald Trump, in a series of late night tweets on Tuesday, both revisited his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton and seemingly slammed the judgment of his own FBI director.

Cillizza: A stunning indictment of the election -- and Trump Hillary Clinton had kept a purposely low profile in the wake of her stunning 2016 defeat at the hands of President Donald Trump. Until Tuesday, that is.

House passes measure to let employers decide about OT Do you get paid for overtime work? The House of Representatives just passed a bill you may want to know about.

Hamas leader: Trump has 'historic opportunity' to find solution The leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas has told CNN that US President Donald Trump has an "historic opportunity" to find an "equitable solution" for the Palestinian people.