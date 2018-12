People with close connections to the President have been found to have ties to the Russians and most are now fully cooperating with Mueller On Friday, President Donald Trump (and the rest of us) got the most fulsome look into the inner workings of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation yet. And what Trump saw has to terrify him.

Feds: Cohen broke the law at Trump's direction Federal prosecutors Friday requested that the court impose "a substantial term of imprisonment" for Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Burnett: Mueller drops a major bomb on Trump CNN's Erin Burnett examines revelations detailed in separate filings by special counsel Robert Mueller and the Southern District of New York, on Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Takeaways from the new Cohen and Manafort filings Everyone's lying to Robert Mueller -- and he knows it.

Kellyanne Conway's husband trolls Trump's tweet Attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellywanne Conway, responded to President Trump's tweet that said "totally clears the President" shortly after prosecutors filed sentencing documents against Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

What happens if Trump committed a felony? CNN's Erin Burnett discusses the court filings from the Southern District of New York with her panel and what happens if President Donald Trump did, in fact, commit a felony.

Kelly no longer speaking to Trump and is expected to resign soon, sources say John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN.

Mueller: Manafort lied about 5 key things Special counsel Robert Mueller's description of Paul Manafort's breach of his plea agreement will largely be secret, a federal judge said on Friday.