Federal appeals court upholds injunction of President's executive order targeting six Muslim-majority countries A federal appeals court upheld Thursday an injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban against six Muslim-majority countries.

Read the 4th Circuit Court's of Appeals' ruling Read the full ruling on President Donald Trump's travel ban from the US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ex-CIA official: Trump travel ban is a**-backwards Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd says that President Trump's order to ban immigration from six Muslim-majority countries will not make the US more safe.

Trump's words on Muslims come back to haunt him Statements by President Trump and his advisers were cited by federal judges that knocked down his travel ban as evidence of religious animus.

Here's how the travel ban could affect your health President Trump has made it clear that health care and immigration reform are both big priorities for his administration. But have you ever considered where these two huge issues intersect?

Opinion: How Islamist terror can be defeated World leaders gathered this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to seek peace and condemn religious radicalism. At the very same time, a suicide bomber was preparing to kill innocent, fun-loving people at a concert in Manchester, England.

Cillizza: New assault charge puts GOP in lose-lose situation Greg Gianforte's choke-slam of reporter Ben Jacobs on Wednesday night -- and the ensuing assault charge -- might not cost him a victory in today's Montana special election. But even if Gianforte wins, Republicans will face a major decision on whether or not to seat him.

Hear it: 'I'm sick and tired of you guys' The Republican candidate in Montana's special congressional election allegedly "body slammed" a reporter and broke his glasses, according to an audio recording of the event and eyewitness accounts.