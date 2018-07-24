Wildfires kill at least 74 near Athens, families embrace as flames close in

By Vassilis Triandafyllou and Alkis Konstantinidis MATI, Greece (Reuters) – Wildfires sweeping through a Greek resort town have killed at least 74 people including families with children found clasped in a last embrace as they tried to flee the flames. Officials said it broke out in the town of Mati, 29 km (18 miles) east of Athens, late on Monday afternoon and was contained by Tuesday afternoon but the risk remained of it reigniting in scrubland parched by Greece’s searing summer heat. “Greece is going through an unspeakable tragedy,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said as he appeared on television to declare three days of national mourning.
Source:: Yahoo