Pence: US will hold Russia accountable Seeking to assuage European fears about refreshed Washington-Moscow ties, Vice President Mike Pence told leaders Saturday that the United States would hold Russia accountable for its actions even as it works to locate new areas for cooperation.

North Korean man arrested in Kim Jong Nam's death Authorities have arrested a fourth suspect in the mysterious death of the half brother of North Korea's leader.

Watch: Car teeters over edge sinkhole Two cars were swallowed by a 20 foot sinkhole in California.

Pence: US 'strongly supports NATO' Vice President Mike Pence assures allies that the United States will be "unwavering" in its commitment to NATO.

Pence: US committed to nuclear-free Iran Vice President Mike Pence assured allies at the Munich Security Conference that the US is committed to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Japanese-Americans mark anniversary of WWII incarceration An exhibit in Los Angeles marks the 75th anniversary of the executive order authorizing the World War II incarceration of Japanese-Americans in internment camps.

Deadly storms hit SoCal, knocking out power Torrential downpours were smothering Southern California on Friday, flooding streets and prompting water rescues.

Is White House prepared to deal with a foreign policy crisis? The vacant spot atop the National Security Council is triggering anxiety that the White House is ill-prepared to face a sudden foreign policy crisis amid fresh concern about politics at play in the Situation Room.

Abrupt shakeup at State Department Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has reassigned a majority of the staff meant to work most closely with the top US diplomat in what career officials at the State Department fear is the start of a major reorganization.