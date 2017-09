Millions of people are without electricity as they try to figure out how to rebuild their homes and their lives Florida residents are facing days without power after Hurricane Irma uprooted homes, trees and power lines alike, leaving millions without electricity in simmering temperatures.

FLORIDA KEYS: New images of devastation Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage in the Florida Keys, according to Governor Rick Scott.

SURVIVOR: I patrolled with a machete A doctor and his wife who were rescued from a St. Martin resort after surviving Hurricane Irma speak to CNN's Erin Burnett about the chaos that ensued following the devastation from the storm.

HURRICANE JOSE: Strange path could bring it back toward US First Harvey, then Irma and now ... Jose?

CHESNEY: Country music star vows to help Virgin Islands Country singer Kenny Chesney said Tuesday that he was heartbroken after seeing the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma.

OPINION: The one group we abandoned during the hurricanes With all the stories of heroism and tragedy in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, one group of people have been left out of sight and out of our hearts: the incarcerated men and women in our federal correctional facilities.

OPINION: Irma reminds Europe of its awkward colonial rule French President Emmanuel Macron has troubles at home this week. France's second biggest union, the CGT, is leading public sector, rail and energy workers in local strikes in protest at Macron's proposed deregulation of the labor market.

Supreme Court blocks exemptions for some in Trump's travel ban The Supreme Court granted Tuesday a Trump administration request to continue to bar most refugees under its travel ban.