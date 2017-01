Trump's blast sends chill across Europe On Friday at noon, Donald Trump will become the ultimate guarantor of the West's security.

UK Parliament to vote on Brexit British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to say that Britain will not adopt a "half in, half-out" approach to the European Union, indicating that a hard Brexit is on the cards.

These Democrats aren't attending Trump's inauguration More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, particularly after revelations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and his rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis on Saturday. No senators have said they are boycotting.

Weather forecast for Trump's inauguration looks gloomy It might literally rain on Donald Trump's parade.

Australian Open: Roger Federer hits 46 winners Roger Federer glided around the court as if he had never been away, each shot eroding any hopes Jurgen Melzer had of ending one of tennis's most anticipated comebacks prematurely.

Nigerian fighter jet strikes refugees, aid workers in Borno A Nigerian fighter jet misfired during an operation Tuesday, striking refugees at a camp in Borno state for the internally displaced, as well as aid workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Nigerian officials and the Red Cross.

Repealing Obamacare without replacement strips 18 million of insurance Repealing major Obamacare provisions without a replacement plan in place would quickly strip 18 million Americans of their insurance and cause premiums to skyrocket, according to a new Congressional Budget Office report released Tuesday.

Movers begin loading Obamas' belongings into new home President Barack Obama's stay at the White House doesn't officially end until Friday, but he's already getting a head start on moving into his new home.

White House: No Snowden clemency request More than a million supporters of Edward Snowden have petitioned President Barack Obama to pardon him, but the former National Security Agency contractor hasn't submitted the required documents for clemency, according to the White House.