The White House says several ex-intelligence officials, including former FBI head James Comey, 'politicized and in some cases monetized their public service' President Donald Trump is considering stripping a number of former national security officials of their security clearances, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, calling their public commentary about the ongoing Russia probe inappropriate.

Clapper calls Trump's clearance move 'petty' Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reacts to news that President Donald Trump may revoke the security clearance for former leaders of the intelligence community.

Analysis: Russia is choking Trump's presidency On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted this: "So President Obama knew about Russia before the Election. Why didn't he do something about it? Why didn't he tell our campaign? Because it is all a big hoax, that's why, and he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win!!!"

Sarah Sanders explains Trump's 'hoax' tweet White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump "maintains" that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election, and adds that there was "no collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Analysis: Rattled or frustrated, Trump is lashing out all over President Donald Trump is lashing out in all directions as the fallout from his summit with Vladimir Putin becomes ever more toxic, the Russia investigation grinds on with no end in sight, and his frustration boils over on a lack of progress on North Korea.

Judge grants immunity for five witnesses in Manafort case A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, has granted the request for five witnesses to testify with immunity in the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Rand Paul to ask Trump to revoke ex-CIA chief's security clearance Republican Sen. Rand Paul tweeted Monday that he will ask President Donald Trump to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, who criticized Trump's performance last week at the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump tweets an explosive threat to Iran US President Donald Trump has launched a furious all-caps Twitter rebuke of Iran declaring "you will suffer consequences the likes of which few have ever suffered before."