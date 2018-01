Party leaders take to the Senate floor to trade blame for the shutdown The White House on Sunday called for Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster as the funding impasse continued into its second day.

Government shutdown Day 2: Divides deepen The government shutdown went into a second day Sunday with recriminations deepening between the parties and with no sign of progress towards ending the impasse.

Analysis: The shutdown might last longer than you think The conventional wisdom -- even as senators flailed and failed to find a deal to keep the government open late Friday night and Saturday -- was that this would all be over soon.

Trump and Schumer came close to a deal. Then it fell apart After his morning television shows had ended and as the deadline to fund the government loomed, President Donald Trump placed a call to the man in Washington he believed held all the cards: Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Duckworth calls Trump 'draft dodger' in fiery speech Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who lost both of her legs in the Iraq War, calls President Trump a "draft dodger" amid the ongoing debate about the government shutdown.

Activists gather in Vegas and other cities to rebuff Trump and to cheer each other Activists and demonstrators gathered Sunday for a second day of Women's Marches, reaffirming their criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration while celebrating each other and the #MeToo movement.

Women rally in Vegas The Women's March in Washington

See massive protest crowds across the US From New York to California, here's what the 2018 Women's March looked like from above