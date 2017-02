Mexican officials tell US: We don't agree Mexican Interior Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio Chong did not mince words when speaking alongside his American counterpart in Mexico City Thursday.

Trump eyes Reagan halo at CPAC The conservative movement is learning to love President Donald Trump. But he's no Ronald Reagan ... yet.

White House: Feds will step up marijuana law enforcement The White House said Thursday it expects law enforcement agents to enforce federal marijuana laws when they come into conflict with states where recreational use of the drug is permitted.

Trump returns to CPAC for victory lap President Donald Trump makes a valedictory return Friday to the right-wing conference where he made his first political inroads, but which he shunned last year during his unconventional 2016 run.

Iraq conducts first airstrikes against ISIS in Syria For the first time, Iraqi fighter jets carried out airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria, according to a statement Friday by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Iraq's Joint Operation Command. The Iraqi command said Friday's attacks on the Syrian border town of Abu Kamal were coordinated with the Syrian government. The airstrikes are a […]

JCPenney to close up to 140 stores JCPenney plans to shutter as many as 140 stores in the coming months, the latest traditional retailer to announce closings.

GOPer to Trump: Release your taxes Rep. Matt Gaetz surprised a roomful of angry protesters Thursday night when he called for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Opinion: The world looks at US and sees a mess With a president and cabinet who seem to contradict each other, never before has there been a greater need for an official translator of US policies to the world. Yet the State Department is mum, writes Frida Ghitis.

FBI investigating whether deadly bar shooting is hate crime The FBI has joined an investigation to determine whether a shooting that killed one man and injured two others at a crowded bar in Kansas is a hate crime.