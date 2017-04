14 arrested after Tax March turns violent in Berkeley On Saturday, protesters descended on Capitol Hill to demand that Trump make his most recent tax returns public. It's something every president and presidential nominee has done for the past 40 years.

Fight erupts at California protest Several fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters Saturday in Berkeley, California. CNN's Ana Cabrera has more.

Rep. Waters leads impeach Trump chant Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks in Washington where protesters are marching for President Trump to release his tax returns.

Opinion: State laws on tax disclosure would be constitutional During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump broke with decades of tradition and declined to release to the public his federal tax returns, as every president since Richard Nixon had done.

Constituents: We pay your salary. Congressman: 'Bull crap' An Oklahoma congressman is facing scrutiny after a video posted Monday showed him telling constituents at a town hall that they do not pay his salary.

Teen faces off with senator at town hall During Republican Senator Jeff Flake's town hall, 16-year-old Deja Foxx spoke against Flake's stance on Planned Parenthood. CNN's Don Lemon has more.

Trump pulls punches on China, Germany The Trump administration stopped short of branding China and Germany currency manipulators, despite having accused both countries of keeping their currencies artificially low to gain unfair advantage in trade with the U.S.

Lawmaker: Trump trying to 'blackmail' Dems on shutdown Representative Jerry Nadler has guaranteed that it won't be the Democrats who shut down the government over Obamacare payments. Speaking to CNN's Kate Boulduan, the New York Democrat made it clear any shutdown would be "the Republicans' decision because they have a majority in both houses."

Opinion: Trump demonstrated the Art of the Show with Xi The stakes were high at the initial meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week: No two individuals will have a greater impact on the global order in the years ahead and, beyond that, as far as any eye can see.