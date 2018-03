Scientist: I didn't know data was used to target voters The data scientist, Aleksandr Kogan, who gathered info on millions of Americans for Cambridge Analytica, the controversial data firm that worked for Trump's presidential campaign, says he didn't know what they would do with the Facebook user data he collected.

Facebook's data scandal: Key names to know Facebook is facing tough questions over how data on its users was obtained by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica, and how the personal details were used.

Opinion: I ditched Facebook in 2013, and it's been fine You can ditch Facebook. It's OK. You will survive. And not only will you get through it, but your life will get better.

Trump is furious over leak of warning he got about Putin White House chief of staff John Kelly is furious about the quick leak of a warning to President Donald Trump to not congratulate his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his re-election, a White House official said.