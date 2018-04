The ex-FBI director's personal swipes against the President caught Trump off guard, source says. Now Trump is taking his defense into his own hands. Six days ago, President Donald Trump was planning to spend his Sunday morning in Bogota, conducting breakfast diplomacy across from the leader of Colombia, a burgeoning US ally.

Comey reopened Clinton probe because he thought she'd win Former FBI director James Comey says his belief that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential election played a role in the way he handled the investigation into her use of a private email sever as secretary of state.

Trump calls Comey an 'untruthful slime ball' President Trump tweets his reaction to the details from former FBI director James Comey's memoir, calling him a leaker, liar and an "untruthful slime ball."

Opinion: Trashing Comey may pay off for Trump Former FBI Director James Comey has some tough words for President Donald Trump. In "A Higher Loyalty," Comey writes that the President is "unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values. His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."

How President Trump responds to humiliation CNN's Brian Todd reports on President Donald Trump's inclination to hit back when confronted with embarrassing news.

Opinion: Comey's Ego has a lot to answer for Are these the end times for both America and the world?

Ailing Barbara Bush won't seek further treatment Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, a source close to the Bush family tells CNN.

Sen. Graham calls Michael Cohen an idiot In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said he "couldn't agree more" with Sen. Lindsey Graham's comments made to Fox News radio that President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is an idiot for recording conversations which were later seized by investigators.

Two polls show Trump approval hovering around 40% Two new polls, taken before President Donald Trump launched airstrikes on Syria Friday night, show that around four in 10 Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job.