Former top Trump aide Flynn paid over $30,000 by Russian TV, top House Dem says Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, was paid more than $33,750 by Russia's state-run broadcaster RT TV-Russia for a speech in Moscow in December 2015, a top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee has learned.

Trump changes story after wiretap claim debunked In the face of firm denials from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and Attorney General Jeff Sessions of any evidence that President Barack Obama wiretapped then-candidate Donald Trump, Trump appears now to be walking back his explosive accusation by redefining the terms of the charge.

Trump doubles down on wiretapping claims During an interview on Fox News, President Donald Trump doubles down on his claim that he was wiretapped by his predecessor.

Paul Ryan: 'No such wiretap existed' House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that "no such wiretap existed," citing intelligence reports to House leaders after President Donald Trump accused then-President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower last year.

Here's what Trump's budget proposes to cut President Donald Trump unveiled his first budget blueprint on Thursday, and to offset increases in defense spending, the President is proposing $54 billion in cuts to large parts of the federal government and popular programs big and small.

For Paul Ryan, it's now -- or maybe never The future is now for Paul Ryan.

Did Trump mistakenly leak CIA intel? President Trump says the CIA was hacked during Barrack Obama's time in the White House.

2nd federal judge blocks Trump's new travel ban A federal judge in Maryland has temporarily blocked the 90-day ban on immigration for citizens of six countries in President Donald Trump's executive order. Although the ban was already restrained nationwide because of a ruling in Hawaii, the Maryland decision is another blow to Trump's executive order.

New $1.1T Trump budget slashes domestic programs, boosts defense President Donald Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget outline Thursday that proposes a $54 billion increase in defense spending corresponding cuts to non-defense spending at the State Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Environmental Protection Agency and dozens of other federal programs.