White House invites Covington Catholic students as Nick Sandmann speaks out on national TV

The suffering of the 800,000 workers going without pay is not yet sufficient to change the political calculus of the key players It may look like a typical Washington farce, but a pair of Senate show votes this week might just be the first, tentative step on a long road out of the longest government shutdown in history.

Cooper: Trump said he'd take the heat. He hasn't CNN's Anderson Cooper compares the President's dialogue surrounding his border wall proposal and ending the government shutdown.

McConnell sets votes on competing plans to reopen government Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that he expects a key vote will take place Thursday on legislation to fund President Donald Trump's border wall and reopen shuttered parts of the government.

Analysis: Shutdown teaching a hard lesson about inequality The month-long partial government shutdown is all about a standoff over a wall.

This government worker voted for Trump. Hear his take CNN's Randi Kaye spoke to several federal workers not receiving a paycheck due to the now longest ever government shutdown.

Opinion: Nancy Pelosi should negotiate with Ann Coulter Donald Trump made a public offer on Saturday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats in an effort to end the longest government shutdown. He proposed to extend protection for DACA recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for funding for his beloved wall (yes, the same wall he promised that Mexico […]

First came the trade war, then the shutdown, but Iowa farmers still back Trump Like most Iowa farmers, Kate Edwards loves the rhythm of the seasons: planting in the spring, harvesting in the fall, planning it all over again each winter.

John Kerry to President Trump: Resign Former Governor John Hickenlooper (D-CO) reacts to former Secretary of State John Kerry saying that if he could speak to President Donald Trump directly, Kerry would tell him to "resign."