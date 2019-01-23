White House invites Covington Catholic students as Nick Sandmann speaks out on national TV

Donald Trump has thrown his support behind a group of Catholic school students after they were seen in a viral video during a confrontation with Native American protestors in Washington. The White House defended the group of Covington Catholic school students, who were visiting the capitol from Kentucky to attend the annual anti-choice March For Life rally, after it was alleged they had provoked the Native Americans, who were there to attend the Indigenous Peoples March. “The idea anybody could take joy in the destruction of young kids is absolutely outrageous to me,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday morning.
Source:: Yahoo