Potentially life-threatening heat wave broils from the Midwest to East Coast "Take the heat seriously."

Why the heat index matters more than the temperature Checking the temperature reading during this weekend's heat wave won't tell the whole sweltering story. It's going to feel a lot hotter.

Heat dome causing blistering temperatures in US An area of high pressure referred to as a heat dome is causing extremely hot temperatures in the eastern half of the US this weekend. CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the details.

A heat wave in Chicago 24 years ago left more than 700 dead A Chicago heat wave in 1995 took the lives of hundreds of people. And now the city is facing another.

Why you should be concerned about massive US heat wave Millions of Americans are under extreme heat watches and warnings. CNN's Miguel Marquez has the latest.

Super Bowl champion dies of heatstroke at 32 Former NFL offensive lineman Mitch Petrus died Thursday night in Arkansas due to heatstroke, officials said. The former Super Bowl champion was 32 years old.

How heat waves can kill -- and how to stay safe As a potentially record-breaking heat wave grips the nation this weekend, doctors are warning people to find air conditioning and stay cool -- or risk a trip to the emergency room and a hospital ice bath.

