14 people have been taken to area hospitals. Suspect is a former student, sheriff says. LOCAL COVERAGE WSVN || WFOR || WPLG || WPBF || WPEC || WPTV

Ex-FBI agent breaks down over school shooting CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd breaks down on air over a deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida.

Parkland, where shooting occurred, was voted Florida's safest city Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday, is in Parkland, which was voted Florida's safest city last year.

Teacher: I hid 19 students in the closet Melissa Falkowski, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida, says she hid 19 of her students in a closet as shots were fired at the school.

This is the fourth school shooting so far this year The latest of at least four shootings at middle and high schools in the United States in less than two months has resulted in multiple injuries at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, officials said Wednesday.

Stormy Daniels' manager says the porn star is going to tell her story A manager for the porn star who was reportedly paid $130,000 by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer claims the agreement between the two is no longer valid, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Analysis: Cohen's payout story doesn't pass the smell test Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, says he made a $130,000 payment from his own pocket to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election -- a pre-emptive measure to protect the presidential candidate from accusations that she and Trump had a physical relationship.