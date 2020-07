A local expert compares this US city with 2,000 hospitalizations to the place where Covid-19 started With more than 2,000 patients hospitalized and hundreds in Intensive Care Units, "Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic," one infectious disease expert said, comparing the South Florida metropolitan area to the city where the pandemic originated.

Analysis: Can Florida's governor admit he was wrong about coronavirus? Over the weekend, Florida achieved the sort of record no one wants: It set a single-day record for coronavirus cases, with more than 15,000.

Analysis: You won't believe what Donald Trump just said about coronavirus testing On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump was asked about his insistence that the only reason that coronavirus cases are spiking across the South and Southwest was an increase in testing. His answer was, uh, something else.

Heckler shames Florida governor during press conference Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was interrupted by a heckler during a press conference on the state's growing coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Rosa Flores reports from Miami.

Trump has pitted his loyalists against teachers, health care professionals and cautious political leaders President Donald Trump's attempts to strong-arm schools into reopening has turned a national challenge into another chaotic partisan debate, pitting his loyalists against teachers, health care professionals and more cautious political leaders wary of rushing the process.

Analysis: America shuts down again -- choosing reality over Trump's false claims While President Donald Trump obsesses about his reelection hopes in his White House bubble, state and local leaders are frantically reversing state reopenings that he demanded, which turned America into the world's biggest coronavirus hotspot.

Acosta to White House: Why not have the guts to trash Fauci with your own names? After several days of attacking the credibility of leading disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Trump and the White House seemed to back off as Fauci becomes increasingly vocal about his concerns over reopening the country amid a national surge in coronavirus cases. CNN's Jim Acosta has more.

A 24-year-old ICU nurse is hospitalized with Covid-19 after testing negative • Florida Covid-19 cases are doubling every two weeks. See where your state stands • Latin America overtakes US & Canada in coronavirus deaths • Opinion: The facts are clear. Herd immunity will likely never be achieved for Covid-19