Reza Aslan: Why I am a Muslim As a writer and scholar of religions, I am often asked how, knowing all that I know about the religions of the world, I can still call myself a believer, let alone a Muslim.

Russian protesters mark anniversary of Boris Nemtsov's death Russians took to the streets Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the murder of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in central Moscow while walking with a female friend.

Trump: DNC vote was 'totally rigged' DNC Chairman Tom Perez responds to criticism from President Trump that the DNC vote was "totally rigged."

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected DNC chairman Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez was elected DNC chairman after a second round of voting Saturday.

Refugees who sheltered Snowden now live in fear Three asylum seeker families who sheltered US whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013 say they are living in fear because of reports that Sri Lankan police officials have been in Hong Kong trying to search for them.

Bergdahl charges stand despite Trump saying he 'should be shot' A military judge has ruled against dismissing charges against Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl despite his lawyers' claim that President Donald Trump violated their client's due-process rights.

Trump's call for US nuclear supremacy baffles experts President Donald Trump would like the US to be "at the top of the pack" when it comes to having nuclear weapons.

Kim Jong Nam likely died within 20 minutes, autopsy shows Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, likely died within 20 minutes of being exposed to a nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

Progressives threaten revolt after DNC vote Progressive activists lashed out at the Democratic Party on Saturday after their choice to lead its national committee, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, was defeated by former Obama administration Labor Secretary Tom Perez in a tight and unexpectedly contentious contest.