The fired FBI deputy director's memos are in the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller, a source says Much like fired FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe wrote memos documenting his conversations with President Donald Trump before he was fired Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

McCabe says his firing is attempt to discredit special counsel Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.

Trump celebrates McCabe firing on Twitter Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who had risen to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.

Trump lawyer calls for end to Mueller probe President Donald Trump's attorney John Dowd is calling for the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling.

Historian: This is 'Friday Night Slaughter' CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley compares the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to former President Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre."

Read: Andrew McCabe's statement on his firing Statement by Andrew McCabe:

Former CIA chief calls Trump 'a disgraced demagogue' after McCabe firing Former CIA Director John Brennan responded Saturday to President Donald Trump's tweet about the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, calling the President "a disgraced demagogue."

Trump shows his power over GOP Last summer when Sen. Dean Heller was considering bucking President Donald Trump on health care, the president issued a not-so-subtle threat to the vulnerable Nevada Republican.

Facebook suspends firm with Trump ties Facebook has announced it is suspending Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, over concerns about violations of the social media site's policies.