The $2 trillion deal to combat the economic woes of coronavirus includes sending checks directly to individuals. It now goes to Trump to sign.

There are now at least 95,000 US coronavirus cases

Fireworks erupt: Lawmaker shouts over gavel Freshman Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) continues to speak through the gavel as the House deliberates a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Where's my check? Everything you need to know about the benefits from the stimulus bill The House is set to vote Friday, and President Donald Trump is expected to swiftly sign, a $2 trillion stimulus bill to address the dramatic economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch: 3-D video shows Covid-19 attack patient's lungs CT imaging from George Washington University Hospital shows the effects of Covid-19 on the lungs of a 59-year old man.

Fact check: Trump utters series of false and misleading claims at coronavirus briefing President Donald Trump, who has been regularly dishonest and inaccurate in his remarks about the coronavirus crisis, delivered another series of false and misleading claims at the White House coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

Governor fires back at Trump's claim: Grossly uninformed Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) responds to a tweet by President Trump in which he claims that there are thousands of federal government ventilators found in a New York storage facility.

A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases The first US case of the coronavirus was reported January 21 -- a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Now, the country has at least 82,250 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

CNN Poll of Polls: Trump's approval up amid coronavirus concerns President Donald Trump's approval now averages higher than his approval rating has been at any point in CNN's polling during his presidency, as 47% approve and 48% disapprove rating of his handling of the presidency, according to CNN's Poll of Polls.