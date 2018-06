Investigators found evidence showing 'the origination of planning' for the Capital Gazette shooting Jarrod Warren Ramos, the suspect in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.

The victims: Gerald. John. Rebecca. Rob. Wendi. Robert Hiaasen walked into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper convinced that his community had the right to know the news. He had a unique way of telling stories and enjoyed mentoring young reporters.

Inside the newsroom: Gunman was 'continually shooting' Reporters and editors at the Capital Gazette quickly turned their heads around when the glass doors leading to the newsroom suddenly shattered. Within minutes, it "was like a war zone."

Relatives grieve: Author Carl Hiaasen remembers brother Carl Hiaasen, author and brother of Capital Gazette shooting victim Rob Hiaasen, says that his brother was proud of the work he had done with his coworkers at the newspaper.

Lawsuit: Suspect had past court battle with paper, docs show Court documents show the man suspected of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper Thursday had filed a defamation suit against the paper for an article detailing his guilty plea in a harassment case.

