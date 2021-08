We may soon find that the battleground states fought over in US elections are not Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin • US more diverse and multiracial than ever, Census data shows • Opinion: The Census shows the GOP base is shrinking fast • Watch: See where political power moved

Where political power moved in the 2020 Census Southern and Western states saw the most growth over the past 10 years according to the US Census Bureau, and they gained congressional seats because of it. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains who gained (and lost) the most from reapportionment, and what this means for political power going forward.

Census Bureau releases population data, starting scramble to redraw congressional lines The Census Bureau on Thursday released the data used to draw congressional and state legislative district lines, starting a nationwide scramble to draw new boundaries in time for next year's midterm elections.

Opinion: The Census shows the GOP base is shrinking fast. So why does its power seem secure? The 2020 Census numbers released Thursday tell the story of a rapidly changing America: The relative size of the nation's White population continues to decline, while ethnic and racial minorities represent the only source of population growth.

