Source close to Comey: Russia probe was only part of why FBI director was dumped There are two reasons why President Donald Trump fired James Comey, according to a source close to the now-former FBI director:

Tapper: Here's why White House explanation doesn't add up CNN's Jake Tapper says one of the reasons President Donald Trump fired James Comey was that the former FBI director would not give him assurance of personal loyalty.

Firing sends shockwaves through FBI News of James Comey's firing Tuesday night sent shockwaves through the FBI, where the dismissal of the generally well-liked bureau director immediately impacted the thousands of agents nationwide.

White House: Comey tossed 'stick of dynamite' into DOJ When asked about why President Trump was moved to fire James Comey when he previously praised him, Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that circumstances change when becoming president and throwing "a stick of dynamite" in the Department of Justice is a problem that can't be ignored.

McConnell dismisses calls for special prosecutor on Russia Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threw cold water Wednesday on any calls for a new investigation by a special prosecutor, following President Donald Trump's decision to firing of FBI Director James Comey, saying "too much is at stake" to halt an investigation already in progress.

How Republicans reacted to Comey's firing President Donald Trump's sudden decision Tuesday to fire FBI Director James Comey has forced GOP lawmakers to decide whether to side with the White House on a move that comes in the middle of the FBI's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Opinion: How close was Comey to the truth? James Comey was the one man that both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump would likely have wanted to fire during the 2016 campaign. Now that one of them has done it, it may be a decision the President will regret.

And then Kissinger walks in... 24 hours in the Trump circus Donald Trump promised a White House like no other when he pulled the biggest upset in presidential history to become the 44th man to hold the job. Man has he delivered.

Opinion: Roger Stone making good on a 40-year-old grudge? Though many individuals likely contributed to the President's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, one notable one may have been Roger Stone, a 64-year-old close friend of Donald Trump and central figure in the FBI investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia.