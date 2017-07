Higher seas to flood dozens of US cities, study says For the past several years, scientists have been trying to get people to wake up to the dangers that lie ahead in rising seas due to climate change. A comprehensive list now names hundreds of US cities, large and small, that may not make it through the next 20, 50 or 80 years due to […]

US climate scientist: I was pushed out Joel Clement, a government scientist who was reassigned to the accounting department after speaking out on climate change, talks to Christiane Amanpour.

Al Gore battles on in 'An Inconvenient Sequel' The assist surely wasn't intentional, but Donald Trump has provided Al Gore with a heck of an ending for "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," adding a sense of urgency to this dutiful follow-up to the documentary that officially wedded Gore, Hollywood and environmental activism, "An Inconvenient Truth."

Schwarzenegger on terminating climate change Former Cal. Gov. Schwarzenegger on making headway in convincing California republicans get on the fight against climate change.

Sam Shepard, playwright and actor, dies at 73 Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, died on Thursday. He was 73.

Nashville mayor's son dies in 'apparent overdose' The son of Nashville's mayor died over the weekend "from an overdose," Mayor Megan Barry and her husband, Bruce, said in a statement.

Doctors face charge for opioid overdoses Doctors are increasingly being held accountable -- some even facing murder charges -- when their patients overdose on opioid painkillers they prescribed.

Florida to face drenching from TS Emily A tropical storm forming near Tampa, Florida, is threatening heavy rain, strong winds and possible flash flooding.