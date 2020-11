Trump's final campaign pitch is a false warning of 'cheating' in Pennsylvania President Donald Trump closed out his bid for a second term with a false warning that "cheating" in the key state of Pennsylvania could lead to violence in the streets. It was his latest attempt to tarnish the integrity of an election clash with Democrat Joe Biden that nearly 100 million Americans have already validated […]

Biden closes out his campaign in Pennsylvania, promising 'the beginning of a new day' Joe Biden closed his presidential campaign Monday night in Pennsylvania, lambasting President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and promising to unite a country in crisis if he wins Tuesday.

CNN panel gets heated over Trump's remarks on Pennsylvania CNN's Anderson Cooper leads a panel discussion on President Trump's comments about the Supreme Court and voting in Pennsylvania.

Melania Trump slammed Biden and Democrats in her final solo campaign speech First lady Melania Trump gave her fourth solo campaign speech on Monday afternoon in Huntersville, North Carolina. Trump, who before last Tuesday had not appeared on the campaign trail for more than a year, slammed Democrats in remarks that touched on Covid-19, the military, and echoes of President Donald Trump's law and order messaging.

'It's a little tough out here': Trump blitzes must-win states with perfected rally routine President Donald Trump was running late when he arrived here Sunday morning, wind howling and tiny drops of ice sticking to his face, to begin the second-to-last day of his final run for office.

Bolton: Trump trying to set up con on his own supporters CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with former national security adviser John Bolton about President Donald Trump's rhetoric around when mail-in ballots should be counted and Trump's threats of legal action after polls close on Election Day.

Fact check: Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. spread false information in run up to election As two of his top surrogates, President Donald Trump's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have spread a significant amount of false information this campaign season on topics ranging from the coronavirus, to their father's alleged successes, to attacks against his Democratic opponent former Vice President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden takes all 5 votes in tiny township that is one of the first to announce results on Election Day Former Vice President Joe Biden took all five of the votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a tiny New Hampshire township along the US-Canada border that is among the first places in the country to make its presidential preference known.

Most drive-thru voting locations to close for Election Day in Houston-area county at center of legal drama Weather forecast | Report voting issues | Photos