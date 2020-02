A handful of Republicans tried to stop the President from dismissing Gordon Sondland, an impeachment witness, a source confirms A handful of Republican senators attempted to stop President Donald Trump from firing the US Ambassador to the European Union, who was a key impeachment witness, the New York Times reported Saturday.

Trump defends firing key impeachment witness Vindman President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the firing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council.

Cuomo's warning: This is just the beginning CNN's Chris Cuomo breaks down President Trump's firing of two key impeachment witnesses, Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman.

Analysis: Donald Trump's Friday night middle-finger to his critics Freed from the yoke of impeachment, President Donald Trump did what he does best on Friday night: Exacted revenge on his enemies.

'Flushing out the pipes,' Trump adviser tells CNN's Jim Acosta US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, a key impeachment witness, says he is being recalled from his post.

Susan Collins says she's opposed to any retribution against impeachment witnesses Sen. Susan Collins on Friday again defended her votes to acquit President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial and said she opposes "any kind of retribution" against those who provided evidence against him -- the same day Trump fired two key witnesses in the inquiry.

Opinion: Unlike Trump, Vindman's conduct was unimpeachable Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was right when he spoke to his father —who had emigrated from then-Soviet Ukraine to the United States — in those gripping opening remarks to his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment hearings last November:

China's coronavirus death toll jumps again as country sees its deadliest day yet • Ex-CDC-chief: Study is an eye-opener on how coronavirus is spreading and how little we know • Analysis: This outbreak could get really scary • Opinion: Death of whistleblower doctor poses an existential threat to China

Biden on Buttigieg: 'This guy's not Barack Obama' • Analysis: Debate's winners and losers • Opinion: Klobuchar and Biden knock it out of the park while Buttigieg misses opportunity • Opinion: Klobuchar could shred Trump