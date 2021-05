Experts flag unintended consequences of new mask guidance Communities across the US ushered in a quick return to normalcy over the weekend as the country responded to the latest mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Analysis: What about unvaccinated kids? What's the etiquette? US grapples with new mask guidance Vaccinated Americans spent the most normal weekend for more than a year exploring restored freedoms to gather without masks but also dilemmas over personal and collective responsibility sparked by new government health guidance.

'SNL' goes over the new mask rules in cold open "Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's show with ridiculous everyday scenarios that attempted to answer questions surrounding the latest federal guidelines on mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.

Some people still need to mask up even if vaccinated. Are you one? The news flashed across the country -- mask-free at last!

Vaccinated? Gupta explains what you can do without a mask CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what the new CDC guidance on wearing masks really means for vaccinated Americans.

Opinion: CDC guidance startles America When the history of Covid-19 is written, masks will get their own, long chapter.

