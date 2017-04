The only four things you need to know Donald Trump's Russia problem is getting worse -- and more complicated.

Trump's agenda caught in Russia/Flynn/Freedom Caucus vortex As another frenzied Washington week closes, the White House seems to be losing control of the quickening intrigue over Russia's meddling in the election, and allegations of links between the Trump campaign and Kremlin associates.

Schiff: Info I saw at White House is what Nunes saw Former national security adviser Michael Flynn's offer to testify in return for immunity from prosecution hovered over the investigations Friday into Russia's communications with top aides to President Donald Trump.

Sanders defends Trump voters Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a rally with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in Boston.

Trump walks out before signing executive orders President Donald Trump walked out of an executive order signing ceremony Friday -- without actually signing the orders.

Kushner, Ivanka Trump could be worth more than $700M The financial background of President Donald Trump aides such as Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and Gary Cohn will come into clearer focus Friday as the White House releases financial snapshots of around 180 of its employees.

Bail set for suspect in I-85 collapse The man accused of arson in a fire that collapsed part of an elevated interstate in Atlanta, triggering what's expected to be months of traffic complications in one of the nation's most congested cities, is being held on $200,000 bond, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office in Fulton County, Georgia, said.

Mudslide kills more than 100 in Colombia A mudslide killed at least 93 people and injured many others late Friday night in Colombia's Putumayo province, according to office of President Juan Manuel Santos.