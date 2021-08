Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis Monday's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the […]

Advocacy groups ramp up pressure on lawmakers to take action on climate change Advocacy groups are ratcheting up the pressure on lawmakers during Congress's August recess to pass bold climate provisions in an upcoming budget reconciliation bill.

This shiny material could help us stay cool as the planet warms SkyCool Systems uses passive, electricity free cooling panels made with proprietary materials to make refrigeration and air conditioning more efficient.

'Final warning': Lawmakers, Biden administration sound alarm over UN climate report and urge swift action Lawmakers and top climate officials in President Joe Biden's administration sounded the alarm on Monday in response to a new report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, urging nations to swiftly limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Opinion: The climate crisis poses one of the greatest threats humanity has ever faced Climate change poses one of the greatest threats humanity has ever faced. In the past few weeks alone, wildfires have emerged across the globe, brutal heatwaves have devastated American cities, and flooding has claimed the lives of hundreds in Europe and Asia combined. As the effects of climate change wear on, these extreme events will […]

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses • Former DOJ officials provide new details on Trump efforts to undermine election results • Opinion: The rule of law is pushing back against Trump's big lie • Trump's acting AG revealed 'frightening' activity at DOJ, Senate Judiciary chair says

TIME'S UP board co-chair steps down in wake of Cuomo allegations • Cuomo top aide Melissa DeRosa resigns • Executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo details allegations of sexual harassment

FDA approval of the Covid-19 vaccine could mean more people will get vaccinated Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is currently only authorized for emergency use in the United States, but its full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration could happen within weeks.