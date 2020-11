Trump's administration looks like a tottering regime, with attacks on the military chain of command, a bunker mentality and delusional claims of victory President Donald Trump's administration is taking on the characteristics of a tottering regime -- with its loyalty tests, destabilizing attacks on the military chain of command, a deepening bunker mentality and increasingly delusional claims of political victory.

Turnover fuels alarm in the Pentagon The Trump administration has carried out sweeping changes atop the Defense Department's civilian leadership structure, removing several of its most senior officials and replacing them with perceived loyalists to the President.

Trump's ousting of officials and elevation of loyalists could have lasting effects President Donald Trump and his allies in the administration are dislodging officials across the government and burrowing loyalists into agencies in a way that could make them difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to remove next year.

CNN's Keilar calls out GOP enablers fueling Trump's refusal to concede CNN's Brianna Keilar calls out Attorney General Bill Barr, Republican senators and Fox News hosts for enabling President Donald Trump's refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 election.

'Delusional': Former national security adviser reacts to Pompeo CNN's Wolf Blitzer talks to former national security adviser John Bolton about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claiming there will be a "smooth transition to a second Trump adminstration" despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Pompeo refuses to acknowledge Biden has won the election Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory as President-elect, saying at the State Department Tuesday that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

Opinion: What Trump's denial of reality is really doing to the US President Donald Trump suffered a decisive loss in his quest for reelection. The voters spoke and their verdict is clear: The Trump presidency will end on Jan. 20, 2021. What is not clear is just how much more damage Trump will do to the country before that date arrives.

Biden moves ahead by announcing transition teams despite Trump's denial Joe Biden's transition team on Tuesday announced the teams of people who will work to prepare the incoming administration to take control of the federal government, even as outgoing President Donald Trump and his administration fight the election results and decline to give access to the incoming President-elect's team.

Analysis: Trump is handling his election loss like every other setback. It can't work American voters have slammed President Donald Trump with the one thing he has always managed to avoid: a hard-stop of unyielding accountability.