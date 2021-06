The Republican brick wall blocking election overhaul legislation in the Senate is forcing activists to get creative The Republican brick wall blocking election overhaul legislation in the Senate is forcing Democratic activists to get creative. They're striking out on their own in key states, attempting to arm their voters with tools to circumvent scores of new state bills moving through GOP-controlled legislatures that will make it harder for many of their voters […]

Georgia removes 100,000 from voter registration rolls More than 100,000 names will be removed from Georgia's voter registration rolls in an attempt to keep the state's voter files "up to date," Georgia's secretary of state announced in a statement Friday.

Analysis: Joe Biden wooed many on his tour of Europe. It'll take much more to fix the damage wrought by Trump Joe Biden's first overseas trip as US President -- a whistle-stop diplomatic tour of Europe -- achieved its primary goal of signaling to America's closest friends that it was ready once more to lead the Western alliance.

Hear Putin offer rare praise for President Biden Speaking during a video conference meeting with graduates from Russia's Graduate School of Public Administration, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his US counterpart Joe Biden, describing him as a "professional" who is "completely knowledgeable on all issues." CNN's Nic Robertson reports.

Analysis: Mitch McConnell just blew up Joe Manchin's bipartisan dream Bipartisanship is a two-way street.

Haberman: Trump is preparing for an indictment CNN's Maggie Haberman says that President Joe Biden's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin really underscored to former President Donald Trump that he's no longer president while he and his advisers are preparing for a criminal indictment.

Lisa Murkowski is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump • Analysis: The Republican Party's mission: whitewash the Trump presidency • Watch: Pence heckled at conservative conference

How this Air Force veteran became a Capitol rioter • Brown presses GOP lawmaker to denounce new Capitol riot conspiracy • Opinion: Republicans appeased the extremists -- and now they're paying the price

Gunman shoots man next to 2 children in broad daylight in the Bronx New York City police are looking for two individuals in connection with a brazen daytime assault in which a 24-year-old man was shot next to two children on a Bronx sidewalk on Thursday.