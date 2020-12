The President-elect previewed a sharp change of direction from President Trump with an appeal to all Americans in a CNN exclusive interview President John F. Kennedy urged Americans to ask not what their country could do for them, but what they could do for their country. When he takes the same oath of office next month, Joe Biden will effectively beseech the nation to do exactly the same thing, if in more prosaic terms, with an appeal […]

Biden says he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days he's in office President-elect Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday that he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after he takes office, in a sign of how Biden's approach to the virus will be dramatically different from President Donald Trump's response.

Does Biden think it's important Trump attend inauguration? Hear his answer In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, President-elect Joe Biden explains the importance of a demonstration of a peaceful transfer of power at his inauguration.

Analysis: Building a Cabinet that looks like America is harder than it looks President-elect Joe Biden got a lot of help from a lot of different people to beat President Donald Trump. Now he's already facing some frustration from constituencies that got him elected that he's not giving them enough room at the governing table.

Tapper on difference between interviewing Biden and Trump CNN's Jake Tapper describes the difference between interviewing President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Biden says multiple Republican senators have called to congratulate him on election win President-elect Joe Biden revealed Thursday that "more than several" Republican senators have called to privately congratulate him on his election win, despite the fact that most of them have not publicly acknowledged his victory last month.

Analysis: 'No fake news:' Biden and Harris sit down for a 'very normal' interview with Jake Tapper A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

'We can be the swing vote': Asian Americans are key part in Georgia runoff strategy The homeowner in Duluth, Georgia, opened her screen door and softly said, "I'm not good at English." The two volunteers, clutching clipboards and political fliers, were on the Korean woman's porch to talk about the January 5 Senate runoffs.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigns Alyssa Farah has resigned from her role as the White House communications director.