The President painted an overly rosy picture of the US testing situation and suggested the only governors 'complaining' are Democrats

Watch: Beachgoers swarm the sand in Florida Beaches and parks in Jacksonville, Florida, reopened as more states consider easing restrictions put in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopening: Where all 50 states stand

Prediction: Doctor discusses when states could be safe Dr. Chris Murray, who makes a key prediction model for the coronavirus pandemic, discusses when each state could possibly reopen.

In prison: More than 1,300 inmates test positive in Ohio More than 1,300 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at three facilities in Ohio, officials said.

At least 31 states don't want schools to reopen this academic year • Trump lashes out at governors over testing shortfalls • CDC lab contamination slowed US response to coronavirus, health officials say • Opinion: Trump is playing with fire

They're 'essential,' can't hide at home and are in danger • 'It's OK to not be OK right now.' A month of grief, worry and frustration

Broadway star Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications Broadway actor Nick Cordero is recovering after having his right leg amputated following complications with coronavirus, his wife said.