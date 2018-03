Better security and background checks are among the proposals but not raising age to buy certain firearms More than three weeks after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, the White House later Sunday is expected to unveil some proposals on guns and school safety.

As gun control efforts paused, House to vote on school safety bill this week The US House of Representatives is set to vote this week on a bill to give money for more security at schools, as the nation's lawmakers continue to search for legislative solutions to gun violence that can pass the Legislative Branch.

What you need to know about the national school walkout It's been nearly a month since Nikolas Cruz stormed into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15-style rifle and killed 17 students and faculty members.

Colbert: This country belongs to the kids Stephen Colbert praises the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for their activism in the wake of the mass shooting on their campus.

When tragedy struck, athletes stepped up for a Florida school Sports are often seen as a unifying force. They bring people together for fierce, friendly competition and they're supposed to make people forget about the troubles of the world outside the arenas and fields.

Five dead after helicopter crashes into NYC's East River A helicopter crashed into New York's East River on Sunday night, the city's fire department said.

These are the victims of the veterans home shooting The three women killed in a standoff at a Northern California veterans home Friday were dedicated to helping former and current military service members with mental health issues.

Northeast braces for third storm in under two weeks The northeastern United States is bracing for its third significant winter storm in less than two weeks, with the potential for heavy snow from New York to Maine.

Arrest made in cold case murder of 15-year-old A North Carolina man was arrested Friday in the October 1986 slaying of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin in a case with personal connections to the leader of the Massachusetts State Police.