W.Africa bloc meets to solve Nigeria's border closure conundrum

West African ministers met on Saturday to search for solutions to regional powerhouse Nigeria’s shock decision to close its borders last August to curb smuggling. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been at loggerheads with Nigeria since Africa’s largest economy shut its land frontiers with Niger and Benin to curb smuggling of rice and other commodities. The move “strikes at the roots of our grouping — the free circulation of people and goods”, said Salou Djibo, Niger’s army chief, from the conference in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou.
Source:: Yahoo