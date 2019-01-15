VW, Ford announce alliance to build commercial vans, pickups

Volkswagen and Ford announced a new alliance on Tuesday to jointly develop commercial vans and pickups starting in 2022, in a bid to reduce costs in the increasingly competitive auto market. The announcement came after more than six months of talks between the automakers which also included discussions about cooperation on autonomous and electrification technologies for cars of the future. The American and German giants will join forces to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups as early as 2022.
Source:: Yahoo