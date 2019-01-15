VW, Ford announce alliance to build commercial vans, pickups

If confirmed as attorney general, William Barr will be thrust into the lightning rod role of overseeing the gravest investigation of a president in decades Attorney general nominee William Barr's Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday is expected to be a highly charged affair that's sure to test his opinion of just how powerful a president -- in this case, Donald Trump -- is.

In 1992: What Barr said on presidential investigations Listen to what the newly nominated attorney general William Barr says about handling presidential wrongdoing in a 1992 interview with Larry King.

Opinion: A US president actually had to deny he is a foreign agent In any other time, with any other president, the spectacle of the commander in chief honking hoarsely on the White House lawn about how "I never worked for Russia," would be the political equivalent of a five-alarm fire. Never in history has an American president been required to answer such serious, credible questions about his […]

Mueller's warning: We must never sacrifice our integrity CNN's Chris Cuomo shares a clip of Robert Mueller's 2013 commencement address at the College of William & Mary in which he warns graduates about a predicament similar to the one President Donald Trump faces today.

Controversial memo: Barr shared one with Trump lawyers Attorney General nominee William Barr shared a controversial memo last year with nearly all of President Donald Trump's lawyers concluding that an aspect of special counsel Robert Mueller's case could be "fatally misconceived," Barr acknowledged Monday.

Read: William Barr's prepared testimony Attorney General nominee William Barr said that, if confirmed, he would let special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and believes the results should be made public.

What to watch: Barr's Senate confirmation hearing Over 25 years ago, Joe Biden, then the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, endorsed the confirmation of a "refreshing" and "honest" young William Barr for attorney general.

