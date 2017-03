Ryan to Trump: We don't have the votes House Speaker Paul Ryan is at the White House to brief President Donald Trump on the GOP health care bill, and it is not to deliver good news, a Republican source tells CNN.

Live updates: Trump left everything on the field on health care, Spicer says TODAY'S BIG STORY: After a long night, House Republicans will try to get enough votes to pass their health care bill. It's a big moment in Trump's young presidency. Here's the latest.

House debates health care bill Members of the House debate health care

Hill GOP moderates buck their leaders and Trump The Republican Party's reputation is on the line, but a group of moderates -- who've historically stood behind their leadership on tough votes -- are prepared to defy not only House Speaker Paul Ryan but President Donald Trump on the GOP's first major legislative priority.

Trump's art of no deal: Find someone to blame President Donald Trump likes winning.

What's in and what's out of the health care bill House GOP lawmakers are preparing to try to fulfill their promise to repeal Obamacare ... or major portions of it.

Health care bill debate and vote: What happens now The House Rules Committee cleared Friday morning the Republicans' health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacre out of committee by a vote of 9-3, setting up for a final floor vote later in the day.

In 2000, Trump urged single-payer system Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) responds to Trump's call for a single-payer health care system in his 2000 book "The America We Deserve."

The cruel double standard that could save Obamacare If you want to know why support for Obamacare is at an all-time high, here's one explanation: