Kris Kobach's lead in the GOP primary for governor was cut to 91 votes after a counting error was discovered Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead in the Republican primary for governor dropped by more than half to 91 votes after a county clerk discovered a discrepancy in the state's unofficial results.

Trump-backed candidates in Ohio and Kansas in tight races Two candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump are locked in tight races, with votes from Tuesday's elections still left to count.

2018 could leave us more divided than ever CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein explains why the 2018 midterms will likely leave America more divided, and more polarized, than ever.

Ohio 12 special election: No plan for O'Connor to concede Democrat Danny O'Connor has no plans to concede the special election for the Ohio 12th Congressional District to Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson until all provisional and absentee ballots are counted, his campaign manager tells CNN.

Analysis: The swampiest moments of the Trump administration President Donald Trump's promise to drain the swamp of Washington, delivered repeatedly and vigorously during the 2016 campaign, turned into a pledge of honor in his inaugural address when he said he would return government back to the people.

Why the 2018 midterm elections matter Beyond the balance of power in Congress, the 2018 midterm elections' impact will be felt at every level of government for at least the next decade. Learn what the effects might be.

Election experts say Kris Kobach's voter fraud claims are misleading Kris Kobach, the former vice-chair of President Donald Trump's now-disbanded commission on election integrity, and Maine's Democratic Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap have engaged in a public back and forth over the issue of voter fraud, with Kobach accusing Dunlap, a former member of the commission, of being "willfully blind to the voter fraud in […]