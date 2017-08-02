Venezuela's Maduro to swear in new assembly as vote turnout questioned

The firm that supplies Venezuela’s voting technology, Smartmatic, said official figures in Sunday’s election were “tampered with” in such a way that the turnout appeared greater than it was. The election of the new super-assembly, with candidates selected from the ruling party, drew international condemnation as a power grab by the unpopular Maduro, whose leftist government is beset by violent street protests and an economy on the brink of collapse. Maduro planned to swear in the 545 members of the so-called Constituent Assembly, including his own wife and son, on Wednesday at a concert arena in Caracas, his press office said.

…read more

Source:: Yahoo