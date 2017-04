Bannon removed from National Security Council Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist, has been removed from his permanent seat at the National Security Council, multiple sources tell CNN, moving the council into a more traditional format.

Trump says chemical attack has changed the way he views Syria and its leader President Donald Trump, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, said the chemical attack against Syrian civilians "crossed a lot of lines for me" and changed the way he views Syria and leader Bashar al-Assad.

Trump: Assad's actions can't be tolerated During a joint press conference with King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Trump condemned the Assad regime following the deadly chemical weapon attack in northern Syria.

Syria victims gassed as they slept Russia's defense ministry is blaming a Syrian airstrike on a "terrorist" ammunition depot for the deaths of dozens of people in what has been described as a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib province.

Haley suggests US is open to using military action in Syria US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley strongly condemned Russia and the Syrian government Wednesday over the chemical weapons attack on civilians, suggesting that the US is open to using military action to solve the country's ongoing civil war.

Cillizza: What Bannon's demotion tells us about the White House President Trump's decision to remove chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council's principals committee suggests a potentially significant change in the power balance among the four top White House advisers.