Trump's effort to overturn the election he lost is being undermined by the inanity of his legal claims President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the election he lost is being increasingly undermined by the inanity of his legal claims and is causing some high-profile Republicans to peel off even with most of his party mute amid his constitutional arson.

Analysis: Trump's next desperate moves to overturn the election President Donald Trump's struggle to deny the results of the election is now up against an existential threat: a rapid succession of states due to certify their election results before the critical date of December 8.

Key GOP Michigan canvassing board member expected to vote against certifying results A key Republican on the Michigan canvassing board is expected to vote against certifying the state's election results on Monday, a potential boon for the Trump campaign's conspiracy theory-fueled effort to delay the finalization of results.

Governor invokes dad's stand against Nixon, calls out GOP Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's father was the first Republican to break with the GOP and support President Nixon's impeachment. Now he's one of only a few Republicans to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden's win and call for President Trump to concede.

Analysis: Trump's attempt to steal the election unravels President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his election loss are plunging deeper into incoherence.

Opinion: Here's one way to get Trump to resign Donald Trump seems to have spent most of the year working on his reelection rather than the duties of the presidency. Now that he has lost, it appears he has really checked out.

Tapper: Trump's claims are a joke but judges aren't laughing President Trump and his legal team have lost or withdrawn at least 30 cases in their effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. CNN's Jake Tapper discusses.

Biden poised to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state President-elect Joe Biden is poised to announce his first Cabinet nominations on Tuesday, officials said, with secretary of state among the first positions he intends to reveal as he moves forward to form his new government.

Analysis: Trump has left the world stage. Few will miss him As stage exits go Donald Trump's departure was something of a whimper, the US President leaving the top table of global G20 leaders to play golf.