US STOCKS-Futures advance on growing hopes of a rate cut

Analysis: Trump already has an excuse ready if he loses in 2020 Donald Trump is not someone who accepts losing. Whether in his decades in the business world or his second career as a politician -- and President -- his career is marked with a refusal to acknowledge when he has come up short.

Democrat who voted for Trump: He sold us broken promises CNN's Van Jones revisits a family of Ohio voters who supported Donald Trump in 2016 to see if they still support the President heading into the 2020 election.

Opinion: Biden represents the best and worst of his generation The mythos of Joe Biden is built around the advice given by parents of a certain age. "Hard work will get you ahead": Biden overcame his childhood stutter by practicing speaking in front of the mirror. He received a scholarship and worked during law school to later become one of the youngest US senators at […]

Biden's strong 2020 lead is worrying his rivals' supporters When Cruz Villarreal texted his friends to encourage them to come with him to see Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaign at Lansing Community College, the 67-year-old received a downtrodden response from a female friend.

How Donald Trump is doing Joe Biden a great favor President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are becoming the best of enemies as their head-to-head clash escalates on the road to the 2020 election.

These 2 Democrats have the highest 2020 upside It's easy to look at a poll of the 2020 Democratic primary race and conclude that Joe Biden is the front-runner, with Bernie Sanders as the alternative if the former vice president falters.

Something happened in Iowa that will matter in 2020 To win back the Senate next November, Democrats need to net three seats (if they beat Donald Trump) or four (if they don't).