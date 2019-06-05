US STOCKS-Futures advance on growing hopes of a rate cut

U.S. stock index futures pointed to further gains on Wednesday, after the indexes racked up their biggest one-day gains in five months in the prior session, fueled by rising hopes the Federal Reserve would cut rates to counter any hit from spiraling trade tensions between the United States and its partners. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the central bank was watching the fallout from the trade war and would react “as appropriate,” adding to a dovish remarks from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard. On the trade front, Mexico will begin talks with the United States on Wednesday where officials will seek to persuade the White House that they have done enough to curb immigration and avoid looming tariffs.
Source:: Yahoo