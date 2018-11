We'll see signs throughout the night of where the House and Senate are headed. Here's what to watch. It could take a few hours -- or a few weeks -- to sort out who wins control of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections.

Chris Cuomo: I've never heard Trump say this In an interview with Sinclair Broadcast Group, President Trump said that he wishes he could have had a softer tone when asked if he has any regrets from his first two years in office.

The (Final) Forecast: Democrats, GOP will both be happy The 2018 campaign (mostly) comes to an end today. If the polls and our forecasts are right, the Democrats and Republicans will each have something to be happy about.

Campaign rally: Trump's Ivanka intro takes awkward turn Citing political correctness, President Donald Trump lamented to a crowd in Ohio that he can't call his daughter Ivanka "beautiful."

All signs point to a dramatic and unpredictable evening Once again, Donald Trump is betting he knows best about how to win an election, in a new swipe at conventional political wisdom that will make for an especially tense and unpredictable night once midterm results start rolling in.

Pollsters tried to learn from 2016 mistakes. Will the 2018 midterms be different? The polling industry has a lot on the line heading into Tuesday's midterm election.

Election benchmarks to watch today CNN's John Avlon looks at the benchmarks to watch for in the 2018 midterm elections.

In pictures: Americans cast their ballots People across the United States will be voting in the midterm elections Tuesday, but more than 31 million have already cast their ballot.